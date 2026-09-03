2027 Cottage & Lakefront Living Show - Grand Rapids
2027 Cottage & Lakefront Living Show - Grand Rapids
In the Great Lakes State…
The cottage is a tradition that’s handed down from one generation to the next. Whether you own a cottage, are looking to purchase, or rent, or your primary home is on the water, this show is for you. Shop and compare designers, furnishings, lakefront builders and realtors, boats and docks, vacation services and financing, all in one place, all ready to help you make your family’s summers at the cottage memorable.
DeVos Place
Adults: $12; Children (6-14): $5
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Mar 27, 2027.
Event Supported By
Showspan
DeVos Place
303 Monroe Ave NWGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6167426500
webmaster@asmgrandrapids.com