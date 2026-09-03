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2027 Ultimate Sport Show - Grand Rapids

2027 Ultimate Sport Show - Grand Rapids

Michigan’s finest tradition for the avid fisherman, hunter or outdoor loving family! Exhibitors will be at the show with the latest in outdoor gear, travel information and fishing boats. The features are famous: Antique Lures, Trout Pond, Hawg Trough, Woodcarvers, and the Rock Wall. Nearly 100 fishing and hunting seminars will be held on 5 stages, including Lake Ultimate, the 110,000-gallon indoor lake.

DeVos Place
Adults: $12 ; Children (6-14): $5.00
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Mar 21, 2027.
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Event Supported By

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DeVos Place
303 Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6167426500
webmaster@asmgrandrapids.com
www.devosplace.org