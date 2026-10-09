2027 West Michigan Pet Fest

A Weekend of Paws, Claws & Applause!

Get ready Grand Rapids for a one-of-a-kind celebration packed with amazing animals, incredible shows, educational seminars, and interactive experiences for animal lovers of all ages. Meet fascinating breeds, cheer on talented stunt dogs, and get up close with animals you may never have the chance to see otherwise. Explore a variety of vendors offering pet toys, treats, accessories, products, and more. Whether you’re a lifelong animal lover looking to help give your pets their best life, or simply looking for a fun day out, there’s something for everyone to discover!