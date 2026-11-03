Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend 2027 World Critical Care and Anesthesiology Conference (2027WCAC) to be held during September 16–17, 2027 in Singapore around the theme ‘Advancing Patient Care in a Rapidly Evolving Field’. This international meet (2027WCAC) anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference is perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Critical Care and Anesthesiology. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class critical care, Anesthesia, trauma and Medical Associations.

2027 World Critical Care & Anesthesiology Conference (2027WCAC) is a premiere educational event which is designed to advance knowledge and expertise in trauma and critical care that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Anesthesiologic, Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care societies and associations. This International Congress 2027 World Critical Care & Anesthesiology Conference, September 16–17, 2027 in Singapore. The conference is targeted to the international Critical Care Medicine community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary critical care surgical challenges; For every community, there continues to be a need for surgical and medical teams to evaluate and treat the severely injured patients. It is appropriate that this Critical Care and Anesthesiology Conference Congress take the action of leading a continuing education venue for the complex operative and critical care surgical challenges and become the epitome of such series.

Few Topics which will be covered:

• Critical Care and Anesthetic Challenges

• Advances in Critical Care Technology

• Anesthesia for high-risk patients

• ECMO

• Critical Care and Emergency Medicine

• Trauma and Anesthesiology

• Trauma Intensive Care

• Interventional Pulmonology

• Obstetric Anaesthesia

• Transplant Anesthesia

• Perioperative & Ambulatory Anaesthesia

• Pain and Regional Anesthesia

• Thoracic Surgery and Cardiac Anesthesia

• Pediatric Anesthesia and Pediatric Critical care

• Neuro Anesthesia and Neurocritical care

• ICU Management and Practice

• Pulmonary Hypertension

• Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular

• Respiratory Care

• Neuroscience

• Global Health, Education and Development

• Research, Safety, Quality, and Sustainability

• Technology, Pharmacology & Artificial Intelligence

