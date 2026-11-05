Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, November 6-8

If you’re anything like me, this week marks the start of the holiday season! If you’re looking for some fun holiday celebrations to start the festivities, or if you just want something to keep you busy this weekend, Michigan Public has got you covered!

We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

Art Coast Food & Wine Festival

11/5-11/7 | All Day

Downtown - Saugatuck

Prices Vary

Traverse City Beer Week

11/6-11/14 | All Day

Downtown - Traverse City

Free

Winter Market Opening Weekend

11/6-11/8 | All Day

Oliver Art Center - 132 Coast Guard Road, Frankfort

Free

Iceman Cometh Challenge

11/7 | All Day

Kalkaska to Traverse City

Free to watch

Dark Sky Night at Negwegon State Park

11/7 | 5 p.m.

Negwegon State Park - 248 State Park Road, Harrisville

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

The Parliament of Poets

11/5-11/7 | 7 p.m.

Cahoots Cafe - 206 E Huron Street, Ann Arbor

$30

Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans

11/7 | 7:30 p.m.

Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor

Prices Vary

Michigan Bright Water Storytelling Festival

11/7 | All Day

Howell Opera House - 123 W Grand River, Howell

$30

Bunyan Battle 5K

11/7 | 9 a.m.

Island Lake Recreation Area - 6301 Kensington Road, Brighton

$50

Metro Detroit

SIX: The Musical

11/3-11/8 | Times Vary

Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Pewabic Holiday Showcase - Opening Weekend

11/5-11/8 | All Day

Pewabic Store - 10125 E Jefferson Avenue, Detroit

Free

Art & House Music Event

11/7 | 3 p.m.

Andy Arts - 3000 Fenkell Avenue, Detroit

$5

All Things Detroit: Holiday Experience

11/8 | All Day

Eastern Market - 2934 Russell Street, Detroit

$7

Grand Rapids

Three Decembers

11/6-11/7 | 7:30 p.m.

Betty Van Andel Opera Center - 1320 E Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

$50

LEGO Robotics

11/7 | 10 a.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - 111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids

Free

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

11/8 | 8 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Improv Fest

11/5-11/7 | 7:30 p.m.

Crawlspace Comedy Theatre - 315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

$24

Come From Away

11/5-11/29 | 7:30 p.m.

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Candlelight Night Hike

11/6 | 6 p.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$15

The Kalamazoo Django Reinhardt Festival

11/6 | 8 p.m.

Bell’s Eccentric Cafe - 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$30

Lansing

Mystery at the Museum

11/6 | 6:30 p.m.

Michigan History Museum - 702 W Kalamazoo Street, Lansing

$30

Antigone

11/6-11/15 | 7:30 p.m.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

$28.50

Holiday Outdoor Market

11/7 | 10 a.m.

Bridge + Main - 125 N Bridge Street, Dewitt

Free

Pumpkin Chuck

11/7 | All Day

Fitzgerald Park - 133 Fitzgerald Park Drive, Grand Ledge

Free

Upper Peninsula

41 N Film Festival

11/5-11/8 | All Day

Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts - 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton

Free

Cassie & Maggie

11/6 | 7 p.m.

Lake Superior State University Arts Center - 650 W Easterday Ave, Sault Ste. Marie

$5

UP Ice Fishing & Hunting Expo

11/6-11/7 | All Day

UP State Fairgrounds - 2401 12th Avenue N, Escanaba

Free