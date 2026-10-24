29th Annual Arts & Craft Show at Dowagiac Middle School on Saturday, November 14, 2026 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. This event is held in conjunction with Dowagiac's Christmas Open House Weekend. The event is sponsored by Theta Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Come shop from the variety of homemade crafts from local artisans, baked goods, and direct sales vendors. There is something for everyone! Admission is free. There will be a donut and lunch menu available for purchase. For further information please contact Erika at 269-591-0794 or Michala at 269-262-6020, or email Theta Mu thetamu24@gmail.com