6th Global Pediatrics, Neonatology, Emergency Care Summit and Exhibition

Greetings,

We cordially invite you to attend

the 6th Global Pediatrics, Neonatology, Emergency Care Summit and Exhibition,

scheduled to take place from 17–18 November 2027 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates,

organized by Utilitarian Conferences Gathering (UCG).

“Advancing Pediatric & Neonatal Care Through Innovation, Research, and Global Collaboration”

Conference Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates & Online (Hybrid Mode)

This prestigious international summit provides a comprehensive platform to explore practical, real-world applications and emerging innovations in Pediatrics, Neonatology, and Emergency Care. Participants will gain access to global leaders, researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, and industry experts, along with interactive sessions and opportunities for knowledge exchange.

The program features keynote lectures, plenary sessions, poster presentations, panel discussions, workshops, colloquiums, and a Young Researchers Forum, creating exceptional opportunities for international networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

The primary aim of the summit is to share cutting-edge research, discuss recent advancements, and foster multidisciplinary collaboration to strengthen pediatric and neonatal healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

Who Should Attend

We welcome participation from:

Pediatricians, neonatologists, pediatric surgeons, emergency care specialists, nurses, healthcare professionals, researchers, clinicians, biomedical scientists, geneticists, healthcare technology professionals, nutritionists, pharmacists, hospital administrators, healthcare executives, policymakers, medical educators, medical students, residents, fellows, scholars, scientists, academicians, industry professionals, startups, innovators, CEOs, directors, senior managers, and entrepreneurs in healthcare and life sciences.

Target Audience

Pediatricians, neonatologists, pediatric surgeons, emergency medicine specialists, perinatologists, neonatal care professionals, pediatric researchers, clinical researchers, nurses, healthcare administrators, medical educators, healthcare policymakers, infection control professionals, digital health specialists, clinical trial professionals, regulatory affairs specialists, medical students, residents, fellows, and allied healthcare professionals.

Conference Key Sessions

• Track 1: Pediatrics

• Track 2: Perinatology

• Track 3: Emergency Pediatric Care

• Track 4: Newborn & Child Care

• Track 5: Neonatal Care Advancements

• Track 6: Maternal-Fetal Medicine

• Track 7: Pediatric Gastroenterology

• Track 8: Pediatric Hematology

• Track 9: Pediatric Nephrology

• Track 10: Pediatric Infectious Diseases

For more tracks and sessions, visit: https://healthcare.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Abstract Submission – Now Open

Researchers and professionals are

invited to submit original research, reviews, case studies, and innovations.

https://healthcare.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Conference Benefits

• 30 CME Hours | 30 CPD Hours

• Live & Virtual Sessions

• Meet Global Experts and Industry Leaders

• Product Showcases & Industrial Exhibitions

• Certificate of Participation

• Networking & Collaboration Opportunities

• Publication of Abstracts on Conference Website

• High-Level Scientific Discussions & Q&A Sessions

• Employment & Career Networking Opportunities

Participation Opportunities

Speaker | Listener | Poster Presenter | Exhibitor

Registration & Accreditation

Book your seat now: https://pediatrics.ucgconferences.com/registration

Why Dubai, United Arab Emirates?

Dubai is a vibrant global hub for healthcare innovation, research, business, and tourism. Its modern infrastructure and multicultural environment provide an ideal setting for international conferences, professional networking, and global collaboration.

Visa Assistance

We provide guidance for UAE visa

processing once you register as a speaker, delegate, or poster presenter. Invitation letters and documentation support are available to facilitate the application process, subject to applicable requirements.

Supporting Journals

Global Research Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health is a global platform that provides advanced research to researchers, medical professionals. GRJPCH is a peer-reviewed, scholarly and scientific journal that publishes manuscripts like case reports and studies, research, mini-reviews, letters, editorials, review, short communications, etc of surgery and pediatric emergency, pediatric health field. We provide a platform for medical professionals, researchers, academicians to publish their current research and advances in the treatment strategies of peadiatric research, peadiatric surgeries, and peadiatric critical care cases.

https://ucjournals.com/global-research-journal-of-paediatrics-and-child-health/

About Utilitarian Conferences Gathering

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering is a global organizer of international conferences, summits, workshops, and exhibitions across medical, clinical, healthcare, life sciences, engineering, and allied disciplines. We are committed to delivering high-quality events that foster innovation, collaboration, and impactful knowledge exchange.

Important Information

Conference Name: 6th Global Pediatrics, Neonatology, Emergency Care Summit and Exhibition

Dates: 17–18 November 2027

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates & Online

Website: https://healthcare.ucgconferences.com/

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconference.gmail.com

WhatsApp: +971 55 179 2927

Registration: https://pediatrics.ucgconferences.com/registration

We look forward to welcoming you to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 17–18 November 2027 for an inspiring, productive, and globally impactful summit.

Best Regards,

Organizing Committee

6th Global Pediatrics, Neonatology, Emergency Care Summit and Exhibition

UCG

WhatsApp: +971 55 179 2927