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93rd Performance of Handel's Messiah at the Hartland Music Hall, December 12th

93rd Performance of Handel's Messiah at the Hartland Music Hall, December 12th

The Hartland Messiah Chorus, directed by Kelli Falls, performs the entire Handel's Messiah oratorio accompanied by pipe organ, harpsichord, strings, and piccolo trumpet. This landmark 93rd annual performance will occur on December 12, 2026 at 4pm in the circa 1858 Music Hall in Hartland, Michigan.

Hartland benefactor, J. Robert Crouse Sr., started our Messiah tradition in 1933. It continues today as a living memorial to Mr. Crouse and his legacy.

Tickets are $20/$30 at https://www.HartlandMessiah.com.

Hartland Messiah Chorus is a 501c3 non-profit community chorus whose sole purpose is the annual presentation of Handel's Messiah on the 2nd Saturday of each December at the historic Hartland Music Hall, 3619 Avon Street., Hartland, Michigan 48353.

Hartland Music Hall
$20 / $30
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hartland Messiah Chorus
810-844-3508
Messiah@earthlink.net
https://www.HartlandMessiah.com

Artist Group Info

Hartland Messiah Chorus
Messiah@earthlink.net
https://www.HartlandMessiah.com
Hartland Music Hall
3619 Avon Street
Hartland, Michigan 48353
810-844-3508
Messiah@earthlink.net
https://www.HartlandMessiah.com