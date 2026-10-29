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A Flight of Imagination

A Flight of Imagination

“A Flight of Imagination” explores themes of imagination, discovery, dreams, and flight. Featuring The Notebooks of Leonardo DaVinci, a multi-media piece by American contemporary female composer, Jocelyn Hagen in which Leonardo da Vinci’s notebooks come to life through his words and drawings in an unforgettable multimedia concert experience created for choir with chamber orchestra and video projections.

Ernest W Seaholm High School
$25-$40
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Rackham Choir
(313) 404-0222
info@rackhamchoir.org
https://rackhamchoir.org/

Artist Group Info

marketwrite@comcast.net
Ernest W Seaholm High School
2436 W Lincoln St.
Birmingham, Michigan 48009
(313) 404-0222
info@rackhamchoir.org
https://rackhamchoir.org/