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A Glass Experience: Holiday Glass Workshop | December 12, 2026

A Glass Experience: Holiday Glass Workshop | December 12, 2026

**Get ready to turn up the heat!** Join us Saturday, December 12 for our Holiday Glass Experience at Michigan Hot Glass inside Detroit’s historic Russell Industrial Center! Choose from four one-hour glassmaking experiences: Hot Shop, Flameworking, Glass Casting, or Glass Fusing. With guided instruction and hands-on time, you’ll create your own unique piece of glass art to take home. No experience needed! Perfect for beginners, friends, family, or a creative holiday date. Ages 16+. $65 per session. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Glass Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Michigan Hot Glass
65
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

The Michigan Glass Project
906-250-1517
info@themichiganglassproject.com
Michigan Hot Glass
1604 Clay Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48211