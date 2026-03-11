A Glass Experience: Holiday Glass Workshop | December 12, 2026
A Glass Experience: Holiday Glass Workshop | December 12, 2026
**Get ready to turn up the heat!** Join us Saturday, December 12 for our Holiday Glass Experience at Michigan Hot Glass inside Detroit’s historic Russell Industrial Center! Choose from four one-hour glassmaking experiences: Hot Shop, Flameworking, Glass Casting, or Glass Fusing. With guided instruction and hands-on time, you’ll create your own unique piece of glass art to take home. No experience needed! Perfect for beginners, friends, family, or a creative holiday date. Ages 16+. $65 per session. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Glass Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Michigan Hot Glass
65
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Michigan Glass Project
906-250-1517
info@themichiganglassproject.com
Michigan Hot Glass
1604 Clay AveDetroit, Michigan 48211