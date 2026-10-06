A Glass Experience - Make 'N' Take Workshop 11/14/26

Get ready to turn up the heat! Join us Saturday, November 14th at Michigan Hot Glass inside the historic Russell Industrial Center for our next Glass Experience workshop! Featuring a full day of hands-on glassmaking, skill-sharing, and good vibes! Choose your 1-Hr Glass Experience: - Hot Shop: Shape molten glass and create a glass flower - Flamework: Sculpt with fire using the torch and create a heart pendant - Glass Casting: Pour molten glass into sand molds to create a glass tile - Glass Fusing: Cut, arrange, and join glass using the kiln to create a seasonal glass mosaic Each 1-hour experience includes guided instruction + hands-on time to create your own unique piece of glass art to take home for just $65/session! No prior glass experience is necessary. Perfect for beginners, on your own, with friends or family, or as a creative date! This is an adult art class for ages 16+. Spots are limited! Sign up now to reserve your spot before they’re gone! Click the link below to learn more and book your experience: [https://www.themichiganglassproject.com/a-glass-experience](https://www.themichiganglassproject.com/a-glass-experience) Not sure if you want to participate but would love to check it out? No problem! Swing by to scope the scene and see what it’s all about! Spectators are welcome with a $5 suggested donation to The Michigan Glass Project. *All proceeds benefit the Michigan Glass Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit.*