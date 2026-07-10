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A Tempest performed by Brevity Shakespeare

A Tempest performed by Brevity Shakespeare

A Tempest is poignant adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest adding a postcolonial perspective to the classic. Crafted by Aime C’esaire, a French poet, author, and politician, this version examines love, betrayal, freedom, and the thirst for power. This rendition is brought to life by Brevity Shakespeare under the direction of LeVale Walker and produced by Sarah Roland.

The Ypsilanti Performance Space
$10/$15
Every week through Aug 23, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:20 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 08:50 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 04:20 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 08:50 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brevity Shakespeare
brevityshakes@gmail.com
https://brevityshakes.org/
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
218 N. Adams St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
https://www.ypsi.org/ypsiopenmic