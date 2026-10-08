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A Winter Without Falls: Staying Strong, Steady and Independent

A Winter Without Falls: Staying Strong, Steady and Independent

With Dr. Mary Zrull.

- Steady & Strong: Master balance training to stay independent and prevent falls.

- Pain on Your Terms: Discover modern strategies to manage and soothe chronic discomfort.

- Brain Boosters: Practice evidence-based exercises to keep your memory and mind sharp.

- Your Voice, Your Care: Learn how to confidently speak up and get exactly what you need from doctors.

EVERYONE WELCOME.

Franklin Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Franklin Public Library
248-851-2254
franklinlibrary@franklin.lib.mi.us
www.franklin.lib.mi.us
Franklin Public Library
32455 Franklin Rd
Franklin, Michigan 48025
248-851-2254
franklinlibrary@franklin.lib.mi.us
www.franklin.lib.mi.us