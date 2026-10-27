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AI on Tap: Singularity Sundays

AI on Tap: Singularity Sundays

Please join us for a small, curated Sunday gathering of smart, curious people from technology, business, community, and creative worlds who explore how artificial intelligence is changing life and work, and actually wrestle with interesting ideas and problems together.

With themed drinks, dinner and libations available. Some structure. Very little presentation. Rich conversation. Fun.

People leave having learned something and connected meaningfully with someone else.

Sunday, November 15th - 6-8PM

Our kitchen will be open for dinner and drinks. Reserved seating is available.

This event is free to the public.

Come check out Dixon's Violin, performing before the event! Dixon's Violin Tickets Here

UrbanBeat
$25.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Street
Lansing, Michigan 48906