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Alliance for Policy Research Inaugural Summer Fundraiser: "A Persian Feast"

Alliance for Policy Research Inaugural Summer Fundraiser: "A Persian Feast"

Join us for an inspiring evening of culinary heritage and thoughtful conversation in support of Alliance for Policy Research (APR) - a Michigan-based non-profit organization. Launched in April 2026, APR brings together experienced researchers from across policy fields to help people, communities, and decision-makers address critical public challenges through independent research, sound evidence, and informed human judgement.

Email mabir@allianceforpolicyresearch.org to RSVP and receive venue information
$500
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Email mabir@allianceforpolicyresearch.org to RSVP and receive venue information
mabir@allianceforpolicyresearch.org
https://allianceforpolicyresearch.org/