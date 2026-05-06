Anjelah Johnson Ugly Baby Premiere

This Mother’s Day, skip the quiet brunch energy and give Mom what she really deserves: snacks, a screen, and a comedy special that understands the beautiful chaos of family life. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes premieres her brand-new special, Ugly Baby, on YouTube on Sunday, May 10 making it the perfect excuse to gather the moms, daughters, sisters, aunties, besties, and anyone who has ever survived a family function with a smile on their face.

With her signature animated storytelling, expressive characters, and “that is way too real” observations, Anjelah turns everyday moments into full-blown comedy gold. From her unforgettable MADtv days and the iconic Bon Qui Qui to sold-out tours and fan-favorite specials, she has built a comedy world that feels warm, familiar, and wildly quotable. Ugly Baby brings that same big personality and honest humor to a Mother’s Day premiere made for watch parties, group texts, and laughing so hard someone has to pause the video. Whether you’re celebrating your mom, laughing with your kids, or claiming one uninterrupted hour for yourself, this premiere is a joyful way to spend Mother’s Day with comedy that feels like family.

For full details, visit Anjelah's website at: https://anjelah.com/uglybaby