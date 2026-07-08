© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aries Spears

Aries Spears

New York native Aries Spears has always been a force to be reckoned with. His quick wit, charisma and ferociously aggressive style of comedy have earned him critical acclaim, accolades, and above all, a busy schedule. From being a regular on Fox’s Mad TV, starring in feature films, appearing on a number of national talk shows, and continually touring the country, Aries’ talents are widespread, having just surpassed 3 million streams on Pandora – and his podcast is rated one of the highest in the US.

As a principal cast member on Fox’s hit sketch comedy show Mad TV, Aries thrived, bringing a fresh, hip style to the already-edgy program from the third through the tenth season. The producers made full use of many of Aries’ talents by calling on him frequently to create new hilarious characters and write sketches.

Age Recommendation: Adults Only (18+)
This show contains adult humor and uncensored language that may not be suitable for younger audiences.

FIM Capitol Theatre
Tickets starting at $42 / $32 for Genesee County residents
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

FIM
8102377333
tickets@thewhiting.com
https://tickets.thewhiting.com/9823

Artist Group Info

Aries Spears
https://ariesspears.com/
FIM Capitol Theatre
140 E 2nd Street
Flint, Michigan 48502
(810) 237-7333
https://tickets.thewhiting.com/9925