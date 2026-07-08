New York native Aries Spears has always been a force to be reckoned with. His quick wit, charisma and ferociously aggressive style of comedy have earned him critical acclaim, accolades, and above all, a busy schedule. From being a regular on Fox’s Mad TV, starring in feature films, appearing on a number of national talk shows, and continually touring the country, Aries’ talents are widespread, having just surpassed 3 million streams on Pandora – and his podcast is rated one of the highest in the US.

As a principal cast member on Fox’s hit sketch comedy show Mad TV, Aries thrived, bringing a fresh, hip style to the already-edgy program from the third through the tenth season. The producers made full use of many of Aries’ talents by calling on him frequently to create new hilarious characters and write sketches.

Age Recommendation: Adults Only (18+)

This show contains adult humor and uncensored language that may not be suitable for younger audiences.