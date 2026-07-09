Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 10 - 12)
We made it through the heat wave, and summer is in full swing! If you need some inspiration for how to fill your weekend, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
National Cherry Festival
7/4-7/11 | All Day
Downtown - Traverse City, MI
Free
Maritime Festival
7/8-7/12 | All Day
Lincoln Memorial Park - 1 Trescott Street, Harbor Beach, MI
Free
Lowell Riverwalk Festival
7/9-7/11 | All Day
Downtown - Lowell, MI
Free
David Foster & Katharine McPhee
7/10 | 7:30 p.m.
Kresge Auditorium - 4000 M-137, Interlochen, MI
Prices Vary
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Fiddler on the Roof
7/4-7/19 | Times Vary
Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI
Prices Vary
7/10-7/11 | 5 p.m.
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
$8
7/11-7/12 | All Day
Lavender Lane Farm - 12040 Plank, Milan, MI
$10
Paint the Town
7/14 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Michigan Shakespeare Festival
7/1-8/8 | Times Vary
Hilberry Gateway - 4715 Cass Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
African World Festival
7/10-7/12 | All Day
Charles Wright Museum of African History - 315 E. Warren Avenue, Detroit, MI
$25
A Taste of Brighton
7/10-7/11 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Brighton, MI
Free
Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies
7/10-7/12 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Ziggy Marley at Meijer Gardens
7/10 | 6:30 p.m.
Frederik Meijer Gardens - 100 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$100
Chalk the Walk
7/11 | 9:30 a.m.
Windmill Island Gardens - 1 Lincoln Avenue, Holland, MI
$13
Sunset Cinema - Everything Everywhere All At Once
7/11 | 8 p.m.
Studio Park Piazza - 123 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Summer Saturdays: Birds of the Great Lakes
7/11 | Times vary
Grand Rapids Public Museum - 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$14
Kalamazoo
Dear Evan Hansen Opening Weekend
7/9-7/12 | 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
An Evening of Magic with Joe Bennett
7/10 | 8 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$85
July Art Hop
7/10 | 5 p.m.
359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Blues Fest
7/10-7/11 | 5 p.m.
Old Dog Tavern - 402 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Lansing
Old Town ScrapFest
7/10-7/11 | All Day
Old Town - East Lansing, MI
Free
Capital City Comic Con
7/10-7/12 | All Day
Lansing Center - 333 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary by Day
Inflatable Mania with a Movie in the Park
7/10 | 7 p.m.
Mt. Hope Park - 7419 E Mount Hope Highway, Grand Ledge, MI
Free
Turner-Dodge Fairytale Festival
7/11 | 12 p.m.
Turner-Dodge House & Heritage Center - 100 E. North Street, Lansing, MI
$5