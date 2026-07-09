Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (July 10 - 12)

We made it through the heat wave, and summer is in full swing! If you need some inspiration for how to fill your weekend, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

National Cherry Festival

7/4-7/11 | All Day

Downtown - Traverse City, MI

Free

Maritime Festival

7/8-7/12 | All Day

Lincoln Memorial Park - 1 Trescott Street, Harbor Beach, MI

Free

Lowell Riverwalk Festival

7/9-7/11 | All Day

Downtown - Lowell, MI

Free

David Foster & Katharine McPhee

7/10 | 7:30 p.m.

Kresge Auditorium - 4000 M-137, Interlochen, MI

Prices Vary

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Fiddler on the Roof

7/4-7/19 | Times Vary

Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI

Prices Vary

Michigan Celtic Festival

7/10-7/11 | 5 p.m.

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI

$8

Lavender Harvest Festival

7/11-7/12 | All Day

Lavender Lane Farm - 12040 Plank, Milan, MI

$10

Paint the Town

7/14 | 5 p.m.

Downtown - Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Michigan Shakespeare Festival

7/1-8/8 | Times Vary

Hilberry Gateway - 4715 Cass Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

African World Festival

7/10-7/12 | All Day

Charles Wright Museum of African History - 315 E. Warren Avenue, Detroit, MI

$25

A Taste of Brighton

7/10-7/11 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - Brighton, MI

Free

Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies

7/10-7/12 | Times Vary

Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Ziggy Marley at Meijer Gardens

7/10 | 6:30 p.m.

Frederik Meijer Gardens - 100 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI

$100

Chalk the Walk

7/11 | 9:30 a.m.

Windmill Island Gardens - 1 Lincoln Avenue, Holland, MI

$13

Sunset Cinema - Everything Everywhere All At Once

7/11 | 8 p.m.

Studio Park Piazza - 123 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Summer Saturdays: Birds of the Great Lakes

7/11 | Times vary

Grand Rapids Public Museum - 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$14

Kalamazoo

Dear Evan Hansen Opening Weekend

7/9-7/12 | 7:30 p.m.

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

An Evening of Magic with Joe Bennett

7/10 | 8 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$85

July Art Hop

7/10 | 5 p.m.

359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 203, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Blues Fest

7/10-7/11 | 5 p.m.

Old Dog Tavern - 402 E Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Lansing

Old Town ScrapFest

7/10-7/11 | All Day

Old Town - East Lansing, MI

Free

Capital City Comic Con

7/10-7/12 | All Day

Lansing Center - 333 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

Prices Vary by Day

Inflatable Mania with a Movie in the Park

7/10 | 7 p.m.

Mt. Hope Park - 7419 E Mount Hope Highway, Grand Ledge, MI

Free