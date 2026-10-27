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Art & House Music Event

Art & House Music Event

ART8HOUSE - WHERE ART MEETS BEAT

Get ready for an electrifying event fusing visual art, house music, enticing cuisine and nonstop energy with Art8House.

Experience powerful artwork, immersive visuals and a high-energy dance floor as talented house music DJs take you on a journey through deep house, soulful house, techno house, afro house and classic house music tracks from Chicago, Detroit and NYC.

Whether you come to buy new art, dance all night or soak up the vibe- Art8House is where creativity and movement collide. Experience the art, feel the energy, stay for the vibe.

Art8House

Andy Arts Center
$5-$20
03:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

art8house
art8housedetroit@gmail.com
linktr.ee/art8house
Andy Arts Center
3000 Fenkell Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48238
2019939668
art8house@gmail.com
Linktr.ee/art8house