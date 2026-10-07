Art In Action: Artists, Disability, & Advocacy

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston is hosting a panel discussion on Art & Disability, featuring Kalyn Rose Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp and Gaelynn Lea, alongside local mixed media artist Megan Braun and Producer & Host of Ann Arbor Tonight, Zach Damon.

This event is free and open to the community. Booksweet will offer sales of Gaelynn Lea’s 2026 memoir, IT WASN’T MEANT TO BE PERFECT.

Join the panel by registering NOW at tinyurl.com/DNArtAdvocacy.

Sponsored in part by Neil and Annmarie Hawkins and U-M Student Accessibility and Accommodation Services.

Also, catch Kalyn and Gaelynn for a FREE performance at The Ark on Sunday, Oct. 18 as part of the 2nd Annual Michigan Arts Festival! Go to events.umich.edu/event/151138 for more details.