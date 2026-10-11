Bloomfield High School - Ski Swap
Bloomfield High School - Ski Swap
Get ready for the winter! Buy new and used ski and winter gear. Proceeds support the Bloomfield Ski Race team.
Get you skis tuned and waxed before the season!
Bring your gently used equipment for consigned sales the night before.
Bloomfield Hills - North Hills Middle School
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
BHHS Ski Team
Artist Group Info
pano9368@yahoo.com
Bloomfield Hills - North Hills Middle School
3456 Lahser Rd, Bloomfield Township, MI 48302Bloomfield , Michigan 48302