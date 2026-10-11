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Bloomfield High School - Ski Swap

Bloomfield High School - Ski Swap

Get ready for the winter! Buy new and used ski and winter gear. Proceeds support the Bloomfield Ski Race team.
Get you skis tuned and waxed before the season!
Bring your gently used equipment for consigned sales the night before.

Bloomfield Hills - North Hills Middle School
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

BHHS Ski Team

Artist Group Info

pano9368@yahoo.com
Bloomfield Hills - North Hills Middle School
3456 Lahser Rd, Bloomfield Township, MI 48302
Bloomfield , Michigan 48302