Boos In The Zoo returns for a spooktacular afternoon downtown!

Join us on Sunday, October 10 from 12–4 for Boos In The Zoo in Downtown Kalamazoo…a fall favorite that mixes festive fun with your favorite downtown sips.

Wander through downtown to admire festively decorated windows, take part in a pumpkin scavenger hunt hidden throughout the shops, and enjoy trick-or-treating for all ages. Come dressed in your favorite costume (we’ll be in ours too!) and sip, stroll, and celebrate an afternoon filled with autumn vibes, community spirit, and a little downtown magic.