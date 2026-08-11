Get ready for a high powered night of funk, rock, blues, and Motown soul with Brotha Earth! This five-piece band features three former touring members of the legendary Motown group Rare Earth, bringing decades of experience and a deep love for groove-driven, soulful music to the stage. With powerful vocals, guitar, keyboards, bass, drums, percussion, and plenty of energy, Brotha Earth delivers a truly unforgettable live experience.

Their sound draws from the bluesy, funky roots of Rare Earth while bringing their own energy and modern take to the music. Whether you’re there to dance, sing along, or simply soak in the groove, Brotha Earth is guaranteed to keep the room moving.

Brotha Earth takes the stage at 6:30 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM.

🎟️ Tickets: $10 General Admission

Our kitchen will be open for dinner and drinks, and reserved seating is available. Come early, grab a drink, get some food, and settle in for a night of seriously good live music!

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