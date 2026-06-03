Bugs on Wheels
Bugs on Wheels
Ms. Nadia "The Bug Lady" returns this summer for an informal hands-on, education session featuring live insects and fascinating facts about them. This experience gives both children and adults the opportunity to better understand and appreciate how amazing, important, and not-so-scary bugs really are. Visit on select Thursday and Sunday mornings and see, touch, and hold some amazing little creatures. Guests can also look at taxidermy and see what scientists who study these creatures do in order to save and study them.
Location: Festival Park
Cost: Free
Dates:
Thursday, June 11 – 10:00am-12:00pm
Sunday, June 14 – 12:00pm-2:00pm
Thursday, June 25 – 10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, July 9 – 10:00am-12:00pm
Sunday, July 19 – 12:00pm-2:00pm
Thursday, July 23 – 10:00am-12:00pm
Thursday, August 13 – 10:00am-12:00pm
Sunday, August 16 – 12:00pm-2:00pm
Thursday, August 27 – 10:00am-12:00pm