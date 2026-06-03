Bugs on Wheels

Ms. Nadia "The Bug Lady" returns this summer for an informal hands-on, education session featuring live insects and fascinating facts about them. This experience gives both children and adults the opportunity to better understand and appreciate how amazing, important, and not-so-scary bugs really are. Visit on select Thursday and Sunday mornings and see, touch, and hold some amazing little creatures. Guests can also look at taxidermy and see what scientists who study these creatures do in order to save and study them.

Location: Festival Park

Cost: Free

Dates:

Thursday, June 11 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Sunday, June 14 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

Thursday, June 25 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, July 9 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Sunday, July 19 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

Thursday, July 23 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Thursday, August 13 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Sunday, August 16 – 12:00pm-2:00pm

Thursday, August 27 – 10:00am-12:00pm