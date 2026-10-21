Step aboard Detroit’s most festive holiday experience: our signature BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley Tour.

Kick off your evening at Atwater in the Park in Grosse Pointe Park, where you’ll check in, meet your lively tour guide, and enjoy a complimentary snack before boarding. From there, the holiday adventure begins.

Bring your favorite beverages and settle in for a spirited ride through Detroit’s brightest seasonal scenes. With holiday music, trivia, games, prizes, and plenty of cheer, this isn’t just sightseeing — it’s a moving holiday party.

As we make our way downtown, routes may feature highlights like Campus Martius, the Cadillac Square Christmas Market, Beacon Park, the Spirit of Detroit, and more twinkling city sights. The highlight of the night is a visit to Detroit Zoo Wild Lights, where millions of LED lights and glowing animal sculptures create one of the area’s most memorable holiday displays. Zoo admission is included with your trolley ticket.

Every tour is a little different, but the magic is always the same: sparkling lights, great company, and a one-of-a-kind way to experience Detroit during the holidays. We’ll return to Atwater in the Park with spirits high and plenty to talk about.