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CarnEvil 2 Opening Weekend Celebration: Face Painting & Balloon Twisting

CarnEvil 2 Opening Weekend Celebration: Face Painting & Balloon Twisting

Join us Saturday, September 19th for an opening weekend celebration! Be among the first to experience CarnEvil 2 - an interactive night walk filled with luminous lights, carnival inspired games, and more.

Plus enjoy:
Balloon Twisting | 7:30–9:30 PM
Face Painting | 7:30–9:30 PM
The Little Donut Factory

Bring the family, grab your friends, and come experience an unforgettable adventure through the woods.

Tickets are on sale now: www.glenloretrails.com

Glenlore Trails
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Glenlore Trails