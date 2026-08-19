CarnEvil 2 Opening Weekend Celebration: Face Painting & Balloon Twisting
CarnEvil 2 Opening Weekend Celebration: Face Painting & Balloon Twisting
Join us Saturday, September 19th for an opening weekend celebration! Be among the first to experience CarnEvil 2 - an interactive night walk filled with luminous lights, carnival inspired games, and more.
Plus enjoy:
Balloon Twisting | 7:30–9:30 PM
Face Painting | 7:30–9:30 PM
The Little Donut Factory
Bring the family, grab your friends, and come experience an unforgettable adventure through the woods.
Tickets are on sale now: www.glenloretrails.com
Glenlore Trails
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Glenlore Trails