Cereal City Concert Band Presents: A Dazzling Christmas

Join the Cereal City Concert Band on December 6th at 3:00 PM at Pennfield Performing Arts Center for our annual holiday concert!

We are excited to welcome Julie Angelis-Boehler as our featured guest artist. Julie is the retired Principal Timpanist of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and has enjoyed an outstanding career performing across the country and around the world.

Julie will showcase her talent on timpani and perform two exciting snare drum features, “Dazzling Drums” by Paul Yoder and “Patapan,” arranged by Shelly Hanson.

The concert will open with energetic selections by Morton Gould and Dmitri Shostakovich, followed by a second half filled with Christmas music from Europe and the United States.

Make plans to join us for an afternoon of great music and holiday favorites!

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $15

Students, Seniors (65+), and Veterans: $10

Children 5 and under: Free

Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://www.cerealcityconcertband.org/concerts.

We hope to see you there as we kick off the holiday season together!

