Christmas at the Pines
Christmas at the Pines
Wednesdays–Fridays, December 2–18, 2026: tours at 11 AM and 1:30 PM. Saturday, December 19: tours at 10 AM, 12 PM and 2 PM.
Celebrate the season with a visit to The Pines of Dow Gardens this December! Fresh garland, decorative baubles, cinnamon, clove, and 'candlelight' delight the senses as you tour the home and hear stories about how the Dow family experienced Christmas, as well as holiday traditions widely celebrated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries
To ensure availability, reservations are recommended. Adults $8 + admission. Children (and students with i.d.) $5 + admission.
Tickets: https://sales.dowgardens.org/calendar.aspx?month=2026-12&s=christmas
More information: https://dowgardens.org/events/holiday-events/pines-christmas/
Dow Gardens
$8 adults, $5 children and students, plus admission
11:00 AM - 02:30 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Dow Gardens
989-631-2677
info@dowgardens.org
Dow Gardens
1809 Eastman AvenueMidland, 48640
989-631-2677
info@dowgardens.org