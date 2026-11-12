Christmas at the Pines

Wednesdays–Fridays, December 2–18, 2026: tours at 11 AM and 1:30 PM. Saturday, December 19: tours at 10 AM, 12 PM and 2 PM.

Celebrate the season with a visit to The Pines of Dow Gardens this December! Fresh garland, decorative baubles, cinnamon, clove, and 'candlelight' delight the senses as you tour the home and hear stories about how the Dow family experienced Christmas, as well as holiday traditions widely celebrated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries

To ensure availability, reservations are recommended. Adults $8 + admission. Children (and students with i.d.) $5 + admission.

Tickets: https://sales.dowgardens.org/calendar.aspx?month=2026-12&s=christmas

More information: https://dowgardens.org/events/holiday-events/pines-christmas/