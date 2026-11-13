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College Builder Weekend Demo Day

College Builder Weekend Demo Day

Come see what college students can build in one weekend! Join Anchor Institute for College Builder Weekend Demo Day on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 4–7 PM at Haworth Hotel, 225 College Ave., Holland.

Meet the students, watch their business pitches, and cheer them on as they compete for a $2,500 grand prize. Guests will also help choose the winner of a $2,000 audience choice award.

Free and open to everyone, with hot appetizers provided. Hosted by Anchor Institute, a local nonprofit working out of 7th Street here in Holland. We would love to welcome our West Michigan neighbors!

Details and free RSVP: https://luma.com/7716b9bw
Questions? Email Russ at russ@anchorinstitute.org.

Haworth Hotel
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Anchor Institute
847-513-4855
russ@anchorinstitute.org
https://anchorinstitute.org/
Haworth Hotel
225 College Ave.
Holland, Michigan 49423