Come see what college students can build in one weekend! Join Anchor Institute for College Builder Weekend Demo Day on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 4–7 PM at Haworth Hotel, 225 College Ave., Holland.

Meet the students, watch their business pitches, and cheer them on as they compete for a $2,500 grand prize. Guests will also help choose the winner of a $2,000 audience choice award.

Free and open to everyone, with hot appetizers provided. Hosted by Anchor Institute, a local nonprofit working out of 7th Street here in Holland. We would love to welcome our West Michigan neighbors!

Details and free RSVP: https://luma.com/7716b9bw

Questions? Email Russ at russ@anchorinstitute.org.