Comic Collectible & Pop Culture Expo (C2PC)
Comic Collectible & Pop Culture Expo (C2PC)
The Comic Collectibles & Pop Culture Expo (C2PC) is coming to Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, October 30 through November 1, 2026. This family-friendly three-day event will feature comics, collectibles, toys, cosplay, gaming, pop culture, nostalgia, photo opportunities, vendors, and the C2PC Fandom Lounge with board games, karaoke, and more. Costume contests will be held each day, along with door-prize drawings throughout the weekend. Event hours are Friday, October 30 from 4–8 PM, Saturday, October 31 from 10 AM–6 PM, and Sunday, November 1 from 12–5 PM. Admission is $20 per day in advance or $25 at the door, and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking is free. Learn more and purchase tickets at C2PCExpo.com.
Dow Diamond
20.00
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Team Titus Events
9899417506
kendrajotitus@gmail.com
Dow Diamond
825 E Main StMidland, Michigan 48642
9898327937
jadamcik@greatermidland.org