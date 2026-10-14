Comic Collectible & Pop Culture Expo (C2PC)

The Comic Collectibles & Pop Culture Expo (C2PC) is coming to Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, October 30 through November 1, 2026. This family-friendly three-day event will feature comics, collectibles, toys, cosplay, gaming, pop culture, nostalgia, photo opportunities, vendors, and the C2PC Fandom Lounge with board games, karaoke, and more. Costume contests will be held each day, along with door-prize drawings throughout the weekend. Event hours are Friday, October 30 from 4–8 PM, Saturday, October 31 from 10 AM–6 PM, and Sunday, November 1 from 12–5 PM. Admission is $20 per day in advance or $25 at the door, and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking is free. Learn more and purchase tickets at C2PCExpo.com.