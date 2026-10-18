Concert for a Cause – A Stronger Together Party FUN-raiser

On Saturday, November 21 – the evening after Trans Day of Remembrance –Pride Coaching invites Detroit to a joyful " dance party FUN-raiser on behalf of Stand With Trans. With Detroit R&B Soul artist Alise King & Her Full Band. This powerful award winning performer, who has shared stages with Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and many nationally recognized artists, will play two live high energy sets at The Congregation Detroit. Every $40 ticket supports life-saving programs of Stand With Trans. Be prepared to have an unforgettable evening, while supporting transgender youth and their families. All ages; under 16 with an adult.

Purchase tickets and Gain More Info at https://bit.ly/ConcertForACauseStandWithTrans

