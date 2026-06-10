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Declaration of Independence Readings

Declaration of Independence Readings

Hear the Declaration of Independence brought to life through a public read-aloud in celebration of its 250th anniversary. With many voices sharing the text, this program highlights the power of words meant to be heard—then and now.

5:45 on the O&W Grove Stage
6:45 in the KidZone
8:00 on the O&W Grove Stage

Ingalls Mall - Annex Tent
05:45 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

William L. Clements Library
clements.umich.edu
Ingalls Mall - Annex Tent