Declaration of Independence Readings
Declaration of Independence Readings
Hear the Declaration of Independence brought to life through a public read-aloud in celebration of its 250th anniversary. With many voices sharing the text, this program highlights the power of words meant to be heard—then and now.
5:45 on the O&W Grove Stage
6:45 in the KidZone
8:00 on the O&W Grove Stage
Ingalls Mall - Annex Tent
05:45 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
William L. Clements Library
Ingalls Mall - Annex Tent