Detroit Medical Orchestra - "Forces of the Mind" Feat. Franz Von Suppé, Dianne Hartman, Tchaikovsky, & Schumann

Explore music and mental health through a new composition by Dianne Hartman, Schumann’s Symphony No. 3, and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.

Detroit Medical Orchestra concerts are FREE and open to the public. The DMO suggests a donation of $20 per adult, but no amount is too big or too small. We welcome everyone regardless of their ability to give.

Through Forces of the Mind, the Detroit Medical Orchestra will explore the complexities of mental health through music at the Schaap Center, featuring works from Schumann, Tchaikovsky, Dianne Hartman and Suppé that illuminate themes of struggle, resilience, and healing while celebrating the intersection of healthcare, wellness, and the arts.

Advance registrations are highly encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome as space permits.

This is a general admission concert. Doors to the Schaap Center open at 2:30pm. Patrons are welcome to explore artwork in the Richard & Jane Manoogian and Community Art Galleries before doors to the auditorium open at 3:00pm. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions will be available for purchase before the event and during intermission.

Because seating is limited, please reserve only the tickets you expect to use. If your plans change, we kindly ask that you cancel your reservation through Eventbrite so someone else can experience the concert. Thank you for helping us share the music with as many people as possible.