Drive by Shooting in the D

Please join Office Space Gallery for the opening reception of DRIVE BY SHOOTING, a collaborative exhibition between photographers and painters. For this exhibition, curators Tim Tonachella and Billy Hunter asked photographers to shoot images while in their vehicles. Artists would then interpret the photographs and create their own versions in their preferred artistic medium. The only requirement was that the images be of places, people and scenes in Detroit.

Drive by Shooting runs from Saturday, September 19 through October 17, 2026.

Gallery Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12:00 – 5:00 pm

OFFICE SPACE GALLERY is located at 2868 East Grand Blvd (between Oakland

Ave. and Beaubien St.), Detroit 48202.

Participants include: Tim Tonachella, Rick Brooks, Bob Bearas, Jerry Simpson, Mike Kearney, Andrew Evans, Tamra McCloskey, Pinetop Jackson, Janice Milhem, Jaclyn Iskow, Todd Zachary, Dr. Shawn Foreman, Alicia Soret, Brandon Parsons, Calvin Nevin, Scott Sprague, Etheldra Bowen, Leah Burton, Keith Hutcherson, Erin Kruczek, Warren Curton, Jack Cameron, Jon Lange, Tom Livo, Joe Hosler, Greg Hass, David Ribble, Care Wheeler, Kathrine Hammond, Debbie Marlo, Don Sutton, Mary Stebbins, Linda Plizga, Terrie Hylton, Sarah Wing, Nick Rito, L Rad, Patricia Lloyd, Sarah Maynard, Jess McKenzie, M. Saffell Gardner,

Laura Reed

