FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra: Frightfully Fun Pops
FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra: Frightfully Fun Pops
A new Halloween tradition comes to life with the Flint Symphony Orchestra. Audiences of all ages are invited to arrive in costume and enjoy a festive evening filled with playful favorites, spooky classics, and delightfully eerie musical surprises.
After the concert, the fun continues with treats and family-friendly activities for ghosts and goblins alike. Designed to charm more than chill, this spirited celebration promises laughter, imagination, and a touch of Halloween magic for everyone.
Tickets starting at $26 / $21 for Genesee County residents (total price includes fees)
Children 12 and under receive free entry with the purchase of an adult ticket.
FIM Whiting Auditorium
Tickets starting at $26 / $21 for Genesee County residents (total price includes fees)
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flint Institute of Music
8102377333
tickets@thewhiting.com
FIM Whiting Auditorium
1241 E. Kearsley St.Flint, Michigan 48503
(810) 237-7333