FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra: Frightfully Fun Pops

A new Halloween tradition comes to life with the Flint Symphony Orchestra. Audiences of all ages are invited to arrive in costume and enjoy a festive evening filled with playful favorites, spooky classics, and delightfully eerie musical surprises.

After the concert, the fun continues with treats and family-friendly activities for ghosts and goblins alike. Designed to charm more than chill, this spirited celebration promises laughter, imagination, and a touch of Halloween magic for everyone.

Tickets starting at $26 / $21 for Genesee County residents (total price includes fees)

Children 12 and under receive free entry with the purchase of an adult ticket.