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FRCP Performance of Night of the Living Dead Live!

FRCP Performance of Night of the Living Dead Live!

Night of the Living Dead Live is a dark comedy stage play that recreates George A. Romero's 1968 black-and-white horror film. Set in an isolated farmhouse surrounded by flesh-eating zombies, the story follows a group of strangers trapped together. Their conflicting personalities and alternate agendas prevent them from cooperating, leading to multiple "what-if" scenarios and alternate endings.

Performances:
🧟 Friday, October 30 @ 7:30
🧠 Saturday, October 31 @ 7:30 and Midnight
🪦 Sunday, November 1 @ 2:00

Plot and Structure
The Setup: Set entirely in 1968 and styled in aesthetic black-and-white, the play mirrors the classic film's premise where panic ensues as the dead rise to attack the living.

The Conflict: Six to seven strangers take shelter in a lonely farmhouse. Instead of working as a team to fight off the ghouls outside, ego, fear, and arguing tear the group apart from within.

The Theatrical Twist: Moving past a standard frame-by-frame adaptation, the production explores the social upheaval of 1968, pokes fun at horror tropes, and utilizes a series of interactive, alternate endings to ask whether anyone can actually survive the night.

Greenville Area Recreation & Community Center
$13 - $16
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flat River Community Players
(616) 754-9163
flatriverplayers@gmail.com
https://frcplayersorg.wordpress.com/

Artist Group Info

searrahsky17@gmail.com
Greenville Area Recreation & Community Center
900 E Kent Rd
Greenville, Michigan 48838
(616) 754-9163
infocity@greenvillemi.org
https://garcctickets.ludus.com/index.php