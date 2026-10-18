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Free Open Coworking at Bamboo Grand Rapids - November 4, 2026

Free Open Coworking at Bamboo Grand Rapids - November 4, 2026

Free Open Coworking at Bamboo Grand Rapids. Bring your laptop and work alongside other founders, marketers, creatives and freelancers for a relaxed afternoon in downtown Grand Rapids. No agenda and no pitch. 12:30 to 3:30 PM ET at Bamboo Grand Rapids, 2 Fulton St W. Registration is free: https://luma.com/xbol7433

Bamboo Grand Rapids
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Unicorn Flames
tim@unicornflames.com
https://www.midwestmarketingmeetup.com
Bamboo Grand Rapids
2 Fulton St W
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
https://www.bamboogr.com