Free Open Coworking at Bamboo Grand Rapids - October 21, 2026
Free Open Coworking at Bamboo Grand Rapids - October 21, 2026
Free Open Coworking at Bamboo Grand Rapids. Bring your laptop and work alongside other founders, marketers, creatives and freelancers for a relaxed afternoon in downtown Grand Rapids. No agenda and no pitch. 12:30 to 3:30 PM ET at Bamboo Grand Rapids, 2 Fulton St W. Registration is free: https://luma.com/e5ac0o2u
Bamboo Grand Rapids
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Unicorn Flames
tim@unicornflames.com