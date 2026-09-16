From 1776 to the Ballot Box
From 1776 to the Ballot Box
Join the staff of the Clements Library and the U-M History Club to learn about American voting history and the Revolutionary War-era materials held right here on central campus. Peruse the exhibit “Who Counts? A History of Voting in America,” develop a voting plan for this November with students from Turn Up Turnout, and play a game of Jeopardy to test your knowledge on voting and Revolutionary War history while snacking on pizza!
William L. Clements Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
William L. Clements Library
William L. Clements Library
909 S University AveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 764-2347