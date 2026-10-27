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From Tuskegee to Detroit: The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen

From Tuskegee to Detroit: The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen

Step back in time and honor the pioneering African American military aviators who shattered racial barriers and redefined American aviation history. As part of our Historical Speaker Series, this presentation dives deep into the incredible journey of the Tuskegee Airmen, highlighting their critical local connections to Detroit and Selfridge Field.

We are honored to host Detroit native William "Tony" Stevenson for this special afternoon. In addition to serving as the President of the Detroit Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., Stevenson is the Deputy Commander of the Civil Air Patrol’s 100th Composite Squadron. He will share powerful insights into the pilots' legacy, their struggles, and their triumphs both in the skies and on the ground.

Registration:
Secure your spot today by visiting PackardProvingGrounds.org/Nov15-HSS-PPG. For inquiries or assistance with ticketing, please call or text (586) 739-4800.

Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
0-5
01:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Packard Motor Car Foundation
(414) 544-6554‬
amanda@packardprovinggrounds.org
http://packardprovinggrounds.org
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
49965 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, Michigan 48317
586-739-4800
http://packardprovinggrounds.org