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God of Carnage (Live Theatre)

God of Carnage (Live Theatre)

Live Theatre - Professional Theatre in Walled Lake!

What begins as a civilized meeting between two sets of parents quickly unravels into a hilariously savage battle of egos, grudges, and bad behavior.

Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning comedy peels back the thin veneer of good manners to reveal the childish impulses lurking beneath even the most sophisticated adults.

​Fast-paced, razor-sharp, and wickedly funny, God of Carnage asks one simple question: when civility disappears, who's really acting like the child?

Cast

Veronica - Dawn Rasnick
Michael - Jeff Thomakos*
Annette - Autumn Thiellesen
Alan - Jordan Climie
​​

Creative Team
Director — Jon Kind
Production Manager — Jon Kind
Scenic Designer — Joel Frazee
Lighting Designer — Kerro Knox
Costume Designer — Eli Cavaliero
Stage Manager — Erin DeMerell


*Denotes Membership to The Actor's Equity Association

The Inspired Acting Company
Tickets: $38 general admission | $32 for patrons 65+ and under 30
Every week through Oct 11, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.
Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inpsiredacting.org