God of Carnage (Live Theatre)

Live Theatre - Professional Theatre in Walled Lake!

What begins as a civilized meeting between two sets of parents quickly unravels into a hilariously savage battle of egos, grudges, and bad behavior.

Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning comedy peels back the thin veneer of good manners to reveal the childish impulses lurking beneath even the most sophisticated adults.

​Fast-paced, razor-sharp, and wickedly funny, God of Carnage asks one simple question: when civility disappears, who's really acting like the child?

Cast

Veronica - Dawn Rasnick

Michael - Jeff Thomakos*

Annette - Autumn Thiellesen

Alan - Jordan Climie

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Creative Team

Director — Jon Kind

Production Manager — Jon Kind

Scenic Designer — Joel Frazee

Lighting Designer — Kerro Knox

Costume Designer — Eli Cavaliero

Stage Manager — Erin DeMerell

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*Denotes Membership to The Actor's Equity Association