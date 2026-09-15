God of Carnage (Live Theatre)
God of Carnage (Live Theatre)
Live Theatre - Professional Theatre in Walled Lake!
What begins as a civilized meeting between two sets of parents quickly unravels into a hilariously savage battle of egos, grudges, and bad behavior.
Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning comedy peels back the thin veneer of good manners to reveal the childish impulses lurking beneath even the most sophisticated adults.
Fast-paced, razor-sharp, and wickedly funny, God of Carnage asks one simple question: when civility disappears, who's really acting like the child?
Cast
Veronica - Dawn Rasnick
Michael - Jeff Thomakos*
Annette - Autumn Thiellesen
Alan - Jordan Climie
Creative Team
Director — Jon Kind
Production Manager — Jon Kind
Scenic Designer — Joel Frazee
Lighting Designer — Kerro Knox
Costume Designer — Eli Cavaliero
Stage Manager — Erin DeMerell
*Denotes Membership to The Actor's Equity Association
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 09:30 PM