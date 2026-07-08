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Grass Lake Oktoberfest

Grass Lake Oktoberfest

Join us for the 3rd Annual Grass Lake Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 3, from 2:00–7:00 p.m. at the Lost Railway Museum in Grass Lake. Enjoy Michigan craft beer, wine, cider, live German music, delicious food, local artisans, family-friendly activities, and more. Proceeds benefit the Lost Railway Museum and its mission to preserve the history of Michigan's electric interurban railways.

Lost Railway Museum
25 to 100
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lost Railway Museum
(517) 522-9500
info@lostrailwaymuseum.org
https://www.lostrailwaymuseum.org
Lost Railway Museum
142 W. Michigan Ave
Grass Lake , Michigan 49240
(517) 522-9500
info@lostrailwaymuseum.org
https://www.lostrailwaymuseum.org/oktoberfest