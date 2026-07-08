Join us for the 3rd Annual Grass Lake Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 3, from 2:00–7:00 p.m. at the Lost Railway Museum in Grass Lake. Enjoy Michigan craft beer, wine, cider, live German music, delicious food, local artisans, family-friendly activities, and more. Proceeds benefit the Lost Railway Museum and its mission to preserve the history of Michigan's electric interurban railways.