What happens when you mix the Brothers Grimm, Charles Dickens, and a healthy dose of Musical Theatre and popular tunes? You get Grumpelstiltskin, a wildly entertaining new holiday Panto by Carla Milarch, making its world premiere at Theatre NOVA this December. A delightfully irreverent twist on familiar fairy-tale traditions, Grumpelstiltskin brings together uproarious comedy, original music, familiar favorites, and plenty of audience participation in a holiday adventure designed for the entire family.

Pantomime (or “panto”) is a beloved British holiday theatre tradition where the audience isn't just watching the show—they're part of it! Expect opportunities to cheer the heroes, boo the villains, shout out warnings, and join in the fun. With a playful mix of fairy-tale mischief, musical surprises, and laugh-out-loud moments, Grumpelstiltskin promises holiday entertainment for kids and grown-ups alike. As performance dates vary, consult www.TheatreNOVA.org for holiday schedule.