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Harmony at Peace Ranch with Miriam Pico and Ryan Younce

Harmony at Peace Ranch with Miriam Pico and Ryan Younce

Harmony at Peace Ranch: An Evening with Miriam Pico & Ryan Younce

Thursday, August 7 | 5:00–8:00 PM
Peace Ranch

Enjoy an intimate outdoor concert featuring Miriam Pico and Ryan Younce in a beautiful ranch setting. Music begins at 5:30 PM.

Ticket includes two glasses of wine or beer. Food will be available for purchase from Sabores Y Colores, with Moomers ice cream available for dessert.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. No outside food or beverages (except water).

This event is 21+ only. Proceeds support equine-assisted mental health services at Peace Ranch.

Peace Ranch
$45
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace ranch
2314994736
info@peaceranchtc.org
Www.peqceranchtc.org

Artist Group Info

Miriam Pico
https://www.miriampico.com/
Peace Ranch
2570 Hoosier valley road
Traverse city , Michigan 49685
2314994736
info@peaceranchtc.org
Peaceranchtc.com