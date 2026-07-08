Harmony at Peace Ranch with Miriam Pico and Ryan Younce

Harmony at Peace Ranch: An Evening with Miriam Pico & Ryan Younce

Thursday, August 7 | 5:00–8:00 PM

Peace Ranch

Enjoy an intimate outdoor concert featuring Miriam Pico and Ryan Younce in a beautiful ranch setting. Music begins at 5:30 PM.

Ticket includes two glasses of wine or beer. Food will be available for purchase from Sabores Y Colores, with Moomers ice cream available for dessert.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. No outside food or beverages (except water).

This event is 21+ only. Proceeds support equine-assisted mental health services at Peace Ranch.