Holiday Fiber Art Sale – Black Sheep Weavers Fiber Guild

Find one-of-a-kind handmade gifts at the Holiday Fiber Art Sale, presented by the Black Sheep Weavers Fiber Guild at Bogie Lake Greenhouses in White Lake. Everything is handcrafted by guild members, including rugs, baskets, quilts, kitchen linens, purses, hats, scarves, jewelry, wall art and holiday décor. Admission is free.

Cromaine Crafts began in Hartland in 1933, aiming to create "things useful and beautiful." In the 1930s and 1940s, Hartland was the third largest weaving community in the nation. Livingston County weavers have formed guilds to share knowledge and support since 1937, and the Black Sheep Weavers carry on that tradition. A group of Brighton-area weavers started the guild in 1975, naming it for one member's flock of black sheep. Today its members meet in Hartland and work across many fiber arts, including weaving, spinning, dyeing, knitting, quilting and felting.