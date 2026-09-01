ANN ARBOR, MI

IMPACT!: Remembering Dr. Willis C. Patterson, will honor a man who broke racial barriers, transformed the landscape of American classical music, and left an indelible mark on Ann Arbor both a a musician and a humanitarian. A gala memorial concert and reception will celebrate the profound life, artistry, and enduring legacy of Patterson who passed away on October 22, 2025, at the age of 94.

The program will feature a rich tapestry of tributes and music, reflective of Dr. Patterson's life's work. Performers include the Our Own Thing Chorale and professional artists who were former students of Patterson, as well as products of both the Chorale and Instructional Program.

Concert proceeds and tax-deductible donations support the 501(c)(3) educational mission of the Our Own Thing Instructional Program, ensuring that free musical education for local youth continues to thrive.