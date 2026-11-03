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Irving Berlin’s White Christmas presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre Dec. 4-20 at the Schaap Center

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre Dec. 4-20 at the Schaap Center

A beautiful holiday experience celebrating gratitude, humanity, community, and honoring veterans.

Grosse Pointe Theatre will present the beloved holiday classic, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, with eleven performances Dec. 4-20 at the Schaap Center for the Performing Arts. Sunday performances at 2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m.

With beautiful music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, stunning choreography, and dazzling costumes and set, White Christmas is a heartwarming story of humanity, friendship, gratitude, and joy, with a special tribute to veterans.

Grosse Pointe Theatre invites everyone, including all branches of the military, active and retired, to join them for this special holiday performance.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Schaap Center
$29-$46 including fees
Every 3 weeks through Dec 19, 2026.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grosse Pointe Theatre
313-881-4004
ticketoffice@gpt.org
https://www.gpt.org
Schaap Center
15001 East Jefferson Avenue
Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan 48230
313-881-4004
ticketoffice@gpt.org
https://www.schaapcenter.org