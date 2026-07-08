Jesse McCartney has always had a voice that could stop time. And, in 2026, he isn’t standing still—he’s following the current of what’s next. With new music in circulation, a renewed wave of touring momentum, and a profound personal shift into fatherhood, McCartney is in an era defined by emotional gravity and creative freedom.

Building on the success of his critically acclaimed independent EP All’s Well and its sold-out national tour, McCartney has reemerged as a powerful live force. His fall run, The Weightless Tour, launched September 30 in Washington, D.C. and ran through mid-November, bridging fan-favorite classics with dreamier recent material and introducing a deeper emotional lens to his performances. That momentum carried into a special reunion with the Jonas Brothers, during which McCartney joined the famous trio as a surprise guest at stadium shows including MetLife Stadium and Fenway Park. The chemistry was so strong that he was invited to join their tour immediately after he completed the Weightless Tour. From pop phenomenon to independent artist and seasoned storyteller, Jesse McCartney isn’t chasing nostalgia—he’s building something lasting.