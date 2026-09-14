L.I.V.E. Outreach Halloween Movie Night Fundraiser
L.I.V.E. Outreach Halloween Movie Night Fundraiser
Join us for a magical evening of family-friendly fun, costumes, and community as we celebrate Halloween while supporting a great cause!
The L.I.V.E. Outreach invites you to a private screening of Disney's Halloweentown at Emagine Birmingham 8. This special fundraiser supports our youth literacy, wellness, and community engagement programs, including our Mobile Hub initiative. Come dressed as your favorite witch, vampire, mummy, skeleton, ghost, zombie, or any nostalgic '90s Halloween-inspired character! We'll also have a costume contest, including several different categories. Tickets are $35 each. Each ticket includes one popcorn, one fountain pop, and admission to the movie.
Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine
$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
L.I.V.E. Outreach
313-952-4564
info@theliveoutreach.org
Artist Group Info
sarah@theliveoutreach.org
Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine
211 S Old Woodward AveBirmingham, Michigan 48009
248.723.6230