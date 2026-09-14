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L.I.V.E. Outreach Halloween Movie Night Fundraiser

L.I.V.E. Outreach Halloween Movie Night Fundraiser

Join us for a magical evening of family-friendly fun, costumes, and community as we celebrate Halloween while supporting a great cause!

The L.I.V.E. Outreach invites you to a private screening of Disney's Halloweentown at Emagine Birmingham 8. This special fundraiser supports our youth literacy, wellness, and community engagement programs, including our Mobile Hub initiative. Come dressed as your favorite witch, vampire, mummy, skeleton, ghost, zombie, or any nostalgic '90s Halloween-inspired character! We'll also have a costume contest, including several different categories. Tickets are $35 each. Each ticket includes one popcorn, one fountain pop, and admission to the movie.

Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine
$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

L.I.V.E. Outreach
313-952-4564
info@theliveoutreach.org
https://theliveoutreach.org/

Artist Group Info

sarah@theliveoutreach.org
Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine
211 S Old Woodward Ave
Birmingham, Michigan 48009
248.723.6230
https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/ghosts-on-the-balcony/