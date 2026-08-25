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LAFCU Heritage Fest

LAFCU Heritage Fest

Come together with neighbors, friends and family at LAFCU’s Heritage Fest — a free community celebration that embraces culture, unity and the vibrant diversity of our region.

Enjoy cultural performances, live music, food trucks and family-friendly fun throughout the day. Bounce houses, giveaways and activities for all ages add to the excitement.

Guests are welcome to celebrate their own heritage by wearing traditional attire and joining in the festivities.

LAFCU Heritage Fest reflects the Lansing-based credit union’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion — bringing the community together to honor different cultures and build understanding through food, music and shared experiences.

LAFCU
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

LAFCU
https://www.lafcu.com/heritagefest
LAFCU